Anderson made 27 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Patrice Bergeron beat him twice, once on the power play to open the scoring and again at even strength late to finish things off. Jakub Zboril also tucked one behind him at 12:31 of the third to push Boston out front. The Sabres have lost five consecutive games; two of those have belonged to Anderson. The team needs to tighten things up in all zones in order to make the lives of their netminders a little easier.