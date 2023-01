Anderson turned aside 22 of 26 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Buffalo had a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes, but Anderson surrendered two goals on 10 shots in the third period. Seth Jones scored at 2:24 of the overtime frame to win the game. Anderson dropped to 7-6-2 with a 2.78 GAA and .917 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The 41-year-old has lost his last three games.