Anderson made 18 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Anderson allowed two goals in the first 3:55 but settled down and only gave up one more the rest of the way. The Buffalo offense provided four goals of support in the second to lift Anderson to his fourth win in the 40-year-old netminder's past seven starts. Anderson's playing some inspired hockey down the stretch of what could be his final season, but he'll likely cede the crease to Dustin Tokarski for Sunday's rematch in Philly.