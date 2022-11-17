Anderson stopped 14 of 15 shots after replacing Eric Comrie (undisclosed) in the second period of Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Anderson came in after a collision with Senators forward Mathieu Joseph forced Comrie to exit early. The veteran goalie played well after coming in cold, as Anderson entered trailing 2-1 and the score didn't change until Alex DeBrincat potted an insurance tally off a rebound with 5:39 left in the third. Ottawa tacked on an empty-netter in the final minute to complete the scoring, and Comrie was stuck with the loss since the winning goal came prior to his injury. This was the seventh consecutive loss for the Sabres, so Anderson's upside remains capped, even if Comrie's injury proves serious enough to hand Anderson the starting role for a while.