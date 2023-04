Anderson (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and won't be in the lineup versus Florida on Tuesday, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Anderson has played in 25 games this season in which he posted a 10-11-2 record including a 3.07 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout. At this point, even if cleared to play, the Sabres may opt against using Anderson in any of the six remaining contests in order to give their other netminders, like Devon Levi, the opportunity to get some NHL experience.