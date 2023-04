Anderson (upper body) will get the home start versus Ottawa on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Anderson could be making the final start of his long career, as the 41-year-old is not likely to return to the Sabres next season. Anderson is 10-11-2 with a 3.07 GAA and .908 save percentage, He will face the Senators, who are 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.16 goals per game.