Anderson is expected to tend the twine against the Flyers on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Coach Don Granto wouldn't commit to how long Anderson might be in goal for Tuesday's preseason clash. The 41-year-old netminder has certainly seen his fair share of training camps and likely won't need a lot of minutes to get up to full speed. Barring any remarkable camp performances, Anderson should enter the season as the No. 1 option ahead of Malcolm Subban and Eric Comrie.