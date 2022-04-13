Anderson made 24 saves in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Anderson played a solid game against an opponent that just couldn't seem to get its game going. He was beaten by Timothy Liljegren at 2:09 of the second when the defender snuck in, picked up a rebound off the end boards and banked a shot off Anderson's left pad from the goal line. Alex Kerfoot made the score 4-2 at 8:55 of the third -- Anderson got most of the puck but it rolled off him and just crossed the goal line. Anderson is now 3-2-0 over his last five starts and pushing to prove he can be the mentor for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for next season, even into his 40s.