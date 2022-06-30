Anderson (undisclosed) penned a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Buffalo on Thursday.
Anderson figures to enter the 2022-23 season as the presumptive starter for the Sabres, especially considering he is currently the only NHL-caliber goalie under contract for the organization. Barring any offseason free-agent additions, Anderson could split the workload with Ukko-Pekka Luukonen, though the club would probably prefer to let the youngster play more games in the minors while Anderson carries the load with the big club.
