Anderson is expected to start on the road against Florida on Friday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.
Anderson has an 8-7-2 record, 2.79 GAA and .915 save percentage in 19 contests this season. He saved 17 of 18 shots over 46:29 of ice time in a relief appearance against Toronto on Tuesday. The Panthers have won six of their last nine games, bringing their record up to 29-25-6.
