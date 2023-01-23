Anderson is expected to defend the cage on the road versus the Stars on Monday, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Anderson will be playing in his 700th career game, having gone 315-270-73 over his career for Chicago, Florida, Ottawa, Washington and Buffalo. While the netminder has certainly had a lengthy and successful career, his recent run of form has been subpar at best as he is currently mired in a three-game losing streak. With Anderson currently signed to a one-year deal, it certainly wouldn't be a shock to see him hang up the skates after the season.