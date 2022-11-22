Anderson is on track to start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Canadiens, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Anderson wasn't great in his last start last Tuesday versus Vancouver, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-4 defeat. The 41-year-old vet will try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this season, 11th in the NHL.