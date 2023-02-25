Anderson made 53 saves in Friday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The Sabres were out-shot 54-35 on a night that really should have seen a much higher score were it not for the efforts of the two guys in the crease. Anderson took a shutout into the third period before Carter Verhaeghe finally got a puck past him, but the 41-year-old netminder still picked up his first win since Jan. 23 while tying his career high in saves -- a mark he established back in 2008 when he was a member of the Panthers. The 53 saves also set a new Sabres franchise record for stops in a win and is the third-highest single-game total in club history, while Anderson became the first goalie in their 40s in NHL history to rack up 50 or more saves in a night.