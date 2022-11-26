Anderson made 41 saves Friday in a 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Jack Hughes' quick release on a passing play from the right face-off circle fooled Anderson two minutes into the second period and a few minutes later, Jesper Boqvist wired a high shot over the netminder's shoulder from inside the left circle to push the score to 2-0. The Sabres got one back before Tomas Tatar finished the scoring late in the same frame by threading a shot inside the far post. Anderson did all he could Friday, but he can't win without support from his team. Anderson has now lost four out of his last five decisions.