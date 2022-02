Anderson will guard the road cage during Sunday's matchup with the Stars.

Anderson has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Blue Jackets and the Canadiens while posting an ugly 4.54 GAA and .864 save percentage. The 40-year-old vet will try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's 18-7-1 at home this year.