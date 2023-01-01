Anderson will start on the road against Ottawa on Sunday, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Anderson last played Dec. 17 in a 5-2 win over Arizona. He has won his past two outings, having stopped 69 of 71 shots. Anderson has a 7-4-1 record this season with a 2.65 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Senators sit 24th in the league this season with 3.00 goals per game.