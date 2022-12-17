Anderson will be between the road pipes against Arizona on Saturday, Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News reports.
Anderson was superb in his last outing, stopping all 40 shots in a 6-0 win over LA on Monday. The 41-year-old netminder is 6-4-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .921 save percentage. He will face the Coyotes, who have played very well at home this season at Mullet Arena, going 4-2-1.
