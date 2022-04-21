Anderson will start Thursday in New Jersey, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

4-3-0 over his last seven despite an ugly 3.44 GAA and .875 save percentage during that span, Anderson has been getting plenty of goal support from the Sabres offense recently. He'll look to tidy things up in the crease against a Devils squad that's averaged a 23rd-ranked 2.96 goals for since March 1.