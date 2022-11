Anderson will get the home crease against Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Anderson will pick up his fifth start of the campaign in the Sabres' 14th game this season. He is 3-1-0 with a 2.25 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Anderson gave up only two goals in his first two games of the season but has allowed seven goals in his last two games, on 58 shots. He faces the red-hot Bruins, who have a 12-2-0 record, averaging 4.07 goals per game this season.