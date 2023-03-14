Anderson allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over Toronto.

Anderson allowed a pair of goals in the second period before Buffalo scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. William Nylander made it a one-goal game with a tally late in the third, but Anderson and the Sabres would hang on for a victory. It's Anderson's first win since Feb. 28 as he improves to 10-9-2 with a .917 save percentage. The 41-year-old netminder will continue to split starting duties with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen down the stretch while Eric Comrie (lower body) is sidelined.