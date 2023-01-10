Anderson allowed four goals on 38 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Flyers.

Anderson and the Sabres found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the first period and couldn't dig out, eventually falling 4-0. Anderson had been playing well coming into Monday's start, going 2-1-0 with a .961 save percentage in his previous three contests. The 41-year-old netminder will likely split starting duties with Eric Comrie moving forward, who returned from an AHL conditioning loan Monday. Anderson falls to 7-6-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a strong .921 save percentage on the season.