Anderson stopped 22 out of 27 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to St. Louis.

Buffalo actually outshot St. Louis 37-28, but Anderson allowed five goals (with another scored on an empty net) en route to his third loss in his last four starts. Over that stretch, the veteran netminder has struggled to a .857 save percentage. It'll be difficult to trust Anderson as a reliable goaltending option moving forward.