Anderson stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Sunday.

Anderson surrendered a goal in each of the first and second periods. Ottawa's third marker was scored on an empty net. He has an 8-4-1 record, 2.61 GAA and .923 save percentage in 14 contests this season. The 41-year-old had won his previous two starts while saving 69 of 71 shots.