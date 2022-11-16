Anderson made 27 saves during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Anderson, the NHL's oldest active player, yielded five goals through the opening 28:25, but blanked the Canucks the rest of the way, allowing the Sabres a chance to rally. It fell short and the Sabres dropped their sixth-straight game. The 41-year-old netminder fell to 3-3-0 as the Sabres have yielded 29 goals during the skid.