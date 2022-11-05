Anderson allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Hurricanes' top six set the tone in this contest, and the Sabres' offense couldn't match the pace. Anderson had allowed just five goals over his first three starts of the year before taking his first loss Friday. The 41-year-old has essentially slipped into the backup role behind Eric Comrie, who will likely start Saturday's game versus the Lightning to complete the back-to-back set. Anderson has been solid when called upon, but is only a streaming option in season-long formats and a matchup-based play in DFS.