The matchup between Columbus and Buffalo on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe weather.

The Sabres have now had their last two games postponed and Anderson hasn't hit the ice since Dec. 17. The 41-year-old netminder is 7-4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 13 appearances. Buffalo's next game is scheduled for Thursday against the Red Wings.

