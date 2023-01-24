Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Anderson ended his three-game losing streak Monday, with Owen Power's first goal of the season serving as the game-winner in overtime. With the Sabres trying to balance a three-goalie rotation, Anderson has seen his playing time slip -- this was just his fourth appearance in January. The 41-year-old is up to 8-6-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 17 outings this season. The Sabres are back in action Tuesday in St. Louis, which will likely see one of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Eric Comrie earning a start.