Anderson stopped 40 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Anderson had a 4-1 lead to protect in the third period, but the Red Wings tallied three times in a span of 5:40 to erase the deficit. After that, Anderson and the Sabres settled down, which included killing a two-man disadvantage late in regulation. The 41-year-old goalie stayed hot with three stops in the shootout to get his second win in three starts. He's up to 5-4-0 with a 2.87 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 10 outings this season. The Sabres are back home to face the Avalanche on Thursday, though it'll likely be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making that start.