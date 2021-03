Lazar picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Lazar helped out on Brandon Montour's second-period tally. The 26-year-old Lazar has picked up assists in each of the last two games, following a seven-game point drought. He's at seven points, 21 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-2 rating in 22 appearances overall.