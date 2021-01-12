Lazar is considered day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Lazar featured in 38 games for the team last year in which he registered five goals on 33 shots, five helpers and 70 hits. Once cleared to play, the 2013 first-round pick should be in the mix for a spot in the lineup in a bottom-six role but will no doubt face challenges from youngster Dylan Cozen.