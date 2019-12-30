Sabres' Curtis Lazar: First goal since recall
Lazar scored a goal on his only shot and dished out five hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Lazar was playing in his second game since his recall from AHL Rochester last Friday. He made the most of his 14-plus minutes of ice time, scoring his second goal of the season and leading the team in hits. Lazar will fill a support role for the Sabres and doesn't figure to provide much offense along the way; he has 17 career goals in 256 NHL games.
