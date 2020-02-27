Lazar scored a goal on two shots and dished out three hits with five blocks in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. He also won 10 of his 15 faceoffs (66.7 percent).

Lazar tipped a Jake McCabe shot past Colorado goalie Pavel Francouz, tying the game at 2-2 with just over five minutes left in the second period. The goal was Lazar's first since Jan. 14, ending a 14-game drought for the 25-year-old. Lazar has five goals and 10 points in 32 games this season. Now with his third team in seven seasons, the 2013 first-round pick of Ottawa has been unable to establish himself as anything more than a bottom-six role player at the NHL level.