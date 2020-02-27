Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Goal highlights effective night
Lazar scored a goal on two shots and dished out three hits with five blocks in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. He also won 10 of his 15 faceoffs (66.7 percent).
Lazar tipped a Jake McCabe shot past Colorado goalie Pavel Francouz, tying the game at 2-2 with just over five minutes left in the second period. The goal was Lazar's first since Jan. 14, ending a 14-game drought for the 25-year-old. Lazar has five goals and 10 points in 32 games this season. Now with his third team in seven seasons, the 2013 first-round pick of Ottawa has been unable to establish himself as anything more than a bottom-six role player at the NHL level.
More News
-
Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Ready to roll Thursday•
-
Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Out against Avalanche•
-
Sabres' Curtis Lazar: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Has first multi-point game of year•
-
Sabres' Curtis Lazar: First goal since recall•
-
Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.