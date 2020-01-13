Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Has first multi-point game of year
Lazar doled out two assists and a hit in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Detroit.
Lazar set up the first goals of the season for both Evan Rodrigues and Zach Bogosian. It served as the first two-point game of the year for Lazar, who has a respectable two goals and three assists in seven games since being recalled from AHL Rochester. Chipping in offensively like that can only help Lazar cement a bottom-six role going forward.
