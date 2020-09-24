Lazar signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension with the Sabres on Thursday.
Lazar was a part time player for Buffalo in 2019-20, picking up five goals and 10 points in 38 regular-season games. The 25-year-old forward will likely continue to be a rotational player for the Sabres over the next two campaigns, so don't count on him developing into a dependable fantasy option.
