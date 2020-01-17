Lazar registered an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Lazar has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 24-year-old forward is up to eight points, 31 hits, 13 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 18 contests this season. He's not likely to be much more than a fourth-liner, but he's been productive lately.