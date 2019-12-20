Play

Buffalo recalled Lazar from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Johan Larsson left Thursday's loss to the Flyers with an undisclosed injury and Jack Eichel missed the contest with an upper-body issue, so Lazar will likely draw into the lineup immediately Saturday against L.A. The 24-year-old forward has racked up six goals and 14 points in 18 AHL appearances this season.

