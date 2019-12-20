Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Promoted from minors
Buffalo recalled Lazar from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Johan Larsson left Thursday's loss to the Flyers with an undisclosed injury and Jack Eichel missed the contest with an upper-body issue, so Lazar will likely draw into the lineup immediately Saturday against L.A. The 24-year-old forward has racked up six goals and 14 points in 18 AHL appearances this season.
