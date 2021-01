Lazar scored twice on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Lazar opened the scoring late in the first period and gave the Sabres a 4-0 lead midway through the second frame. The goals were his first of the year and gave Lazar his first multi-goal game since Feb. 6, 2016 when he was a member of the Ottawa Senators. The 25-year-old is already one-third of the way to the career-high six goals each scored in each of his first two NHL seasons.