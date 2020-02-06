Lazar (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Red Wings.

Lazar was considered a question mark for the contest after sitting out Tuesday's tilt due to a bug, but the additional rest must have done the trick and he will retake his spot in the action. Lazar's limited ice time and absence from the power play curtail his fantasy upside, but the 25-year-old pivot has still collected eight points through 22 games and can serve as a lineup filler in some formats.