Lazar was called up from AHL Rochester on Sunday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lazar has 246 games of NHL experience but suited up for just one contest with Calgary last season as he was stashed away with AHL Stockton for nearly the entire campaign. The Sabres have a four-game slate this week, including three games on the west coast. The 24-year-old will likely be scratched in several of those but could slide into the lineup at some point.