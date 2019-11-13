Play

Lazar was promoted from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

With Vladimir Sobotka (lower body) and Marcus Johansson (upper body) both dealing with injuries, the Sabres needed some added forward depth ahead of Thursday's matchup with Carolina. Whether Lazar gets into the lineup will likely depend on the healthy of Johansson, who is day-to-day, otherwise he will simply serve as an emergency depth option.

