Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Sent to AHL
The Sabres assigned Lazar to AHL Rochester on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Lazar heads back to the AHL after appearing in six games over his three-week stint with the Sabres, during which he potted a goal and recorded 13 hits. He had been a healthy scratch for the past four contests, so he'll receive some more consistent ice time with Rochester.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.