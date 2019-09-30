Sabres' Curtis Lazar: Shifting to minors
Lazar was waived by the Sabres for the purpose of reassignment Monday.
Lazar, 24, didn't fit the mold in Calgary last year, and he spent nearly all his time with AHL Stockton, generating 20 goals and 41 points in 57 games. The 24-year-old couldn't make it with the Sabres during training camp either, so he'll land with AHL Rochester if he clears waivers. Lazar likely won't be the first call up in the event of injuries, but it won't be surprising if he gets a few games with the big club at some point.
