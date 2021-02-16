Lazar (COVID-19 protocols) skated Tuesday as he works on his way back to full fitness, however, the center remains on non-roster injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Lazar won't be an option versus the Islanders on Tuesday but could get back in the lineup during the team's upcoming four-game road trip. In 10 games this year, the 26-year-old Lazar registered three goals on 11 shots, one assist and 25 hits while averaging 12:09 of ice time. Even once available, Lazar figures to remain in a bottom-six role and will offer mid-range fantasy value at best.