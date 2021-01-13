Lazar (undisclosed) will suit up for Thursday's clash with Washington, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Lazar managed just two points in his final 20 games of the season, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him offensively. The 25-year-old center figures to continue filling a bottom-six role for the Sabres and can likely be ignored in most fantasy contests.
