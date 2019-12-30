Sabres' Dalton Smith: Inks two-way pact
Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Monday.
Smith has spent the season with AHL Rochester -- the Sabres' minor-league affiliate -- so the Sabres are now able to recall the 27-year-old to the big club at any point. The winger has produced four points and 27 PIM over 21 AHL games this year, so if he's recalled and makes his NHL debut, he'll likely play in the bottom six.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.