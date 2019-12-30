Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Monday.

Smith has spent the season with AHL Rochester -- the Sabres' minor-league affiliate -- so the Sabres are now able to recall the 27-year-old to the big club at any point. The winger has produced four points and 27 PIM over 21 AHL games this year, so if he's recalled and makes his NHL debut, he'll likely play in the bottom six.