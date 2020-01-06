The Sabres reassigned Smith to AHL Rochester on Monday, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

Smith cleared waivers last week but stuck with the big club, but now he'll head back to minors with Michael Frolik coming to Buffalo via trade from Calgary. The 27-year-old enforcer made his NHL debut Dec. 31, and he recorded 1:26 of ice time and a plus-1 rating. He also dropped the gloves, but the bout was broken up early, so he was only assessed a two-minute minor.