Sabres' Dalton Smith: Still with team
Despite being waived Thursday, Smith is still with the Sabres ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Smith participated in warmups prior to Saturday's contest, but he won't be in the lineup against the Panthers. The 27-year-old winger will likely return to the minors as soon as Michael Frolik is ready to make his Sabres debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.