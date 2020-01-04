Play

Despite being waived Thursday, Smith is still with the Sabres ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Smith participated in warmups prior to Saturday's contest, but he won't be in the lineup against the Panthers. The 27-year-old winger will likely return to the minors as soon as Michael Frolik is ready to make his Sabres debut.

