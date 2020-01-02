Sabres' Dalton Smith: Waived by Buffalo
The Sabres placed Smith on waivers Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Smith only logged 1:26 of ice time in his lone appearance with the big club Tuesday against Tampa Bay, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the 27-year-old winger will likely remain in the minors for the rest of the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.