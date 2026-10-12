Laatch, alongside Caleb Jones, was traded to Buffalo from Pittsburgh on Monday in exchange for Ryan Johnson.

Laatsch will join Buffalo's organization following Monday's move and will likely report to AHL Rochester. The 24-year-old blueliner signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Penguins in March of 2025, so he'll either be looking for an extension with the Sabres or will test free agency at the end of the current season. He spent the 2025-26 campaign between the AHL and ECHL, compiling three points in 10 regular-season outings with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and 11 points across 29 regular-season games with the Wheeling Nailers.