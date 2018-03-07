O'Regan was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Following his trade from the Sharks on Feb. 26, O'Regan potted two goals in three games with the Amerks. As a hyped prospect, it might be in the best interest of the Sabres -- who certainly won't be making the playoffs -- to develop the German-born center at hockey's highest level. The Boston University product is an intriguing dynasty stash at this juncture.