Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Ascends to top level
O'Regan was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
Following his trade from the Sharks on Feb. 26, O'Regan potted two goals in three games with the Amerks. As a hyped prospect, it might be in the best interest of the Sabres -- who certainly won't be making the playoffs -- to develop the German-born center at hockey's highest level. The Boston University product is an intriguing dynasty stash at this juncture.
